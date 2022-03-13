JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emmett Till’s family and advocates are demanding justice 67 years after he was lynched.

Supporters gathered at Smith Park in downtown Jackson to demand justice for the murder of Emmett Till. Family and advocates said they are calling for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham for her alleged false accusation against Till.

“No justice, no peace” is the motto for those who continue to share the true story of Emmett. They said until all perpetrators are brought to justice, there will be no peace.

“The demand that the family has been making for years is that Carolyn Bryant Donham finally be forced to come clean, be accountable and responsible for the role she played in the lynching of Emmett Louis Till,” said Mississippi Workers Center for Human Rights Executive Director Jaribu Hill.

Organizers said calling for the arrest of Bryant is not about revenge, but about consequences.

“We want the authorities to hear us, to hear our demands. It’s pretty simple. It’s to charge Carolyn Bryant Donham as an accomplice in the kidnapping and murder of Emmett Louis Till. She is alive. This is not about hate or vengeance, but it’s about justice,” said Till’s cousin Deborah Watts.

Though much has developed in the Emmett Till case, his murder still remains unsolved.

“He must get justice. I’ve been watching over the years, knowing everything being inspired by Till. A lot of the time, we’re putting the cart before the horse. I think it’s important that we finally get justice in his name,” said Untold Story of Emmett Till Director and Producer Keith Beauchamp.

Organizers said this is about moving his story forward so there can be closure. His family said they will continue to fight for justice and continue to solve Emmett Till’s murder.