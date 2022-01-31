JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee was arrested after the co-owner of Sal and Mookie’s said shots were fired in the restaurant when it was closed.

Co-owner Jeff Good said an employee entered through the backdoor of the restaurant on Monday, January 31 and fired shots in the dining room and kitchen. Good said the employee also broke windows with the gun.

The employee was arrested by Jackson police. Good said there were no injuries, and the broken windows have already been replaced.

He added that the employee worked at the restaurant since its opening and called the incident a “random situation.”

The restaurant will be open during normal hours on Tuesday, February 1.