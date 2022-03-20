VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee died in a industrial accident in Vicksburg on Sunday, March 20.

Vicksburg police responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m. to the Riverside Stoneyard at 657 Dorsey Street. Officers found that an employee had been fatally injured.

The Warren County Coroner said the employee was identified as 47-year-old Lawrence Gibson Jr.

Officials from the United States Coast Guard, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Warren County Coroner’s Office and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Vicksburg police said more information will be provided when it becomes available.