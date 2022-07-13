JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An organization stopped in Central Mississippi to celebrate those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, while leading the effort for the creation of a permanent memorial site.

The National Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Foundation honors those who paid the incomparable price in the line of duty as a caregiver.

With no designated memorial site, this traveling memorial makes a multistate processional, marking the countdown to National EMS Memorial Weekend of honor. The memorial stopped in Jackson on Wednesday to recognized beloved paramedic Doug Ming, who died to COVID-19 in August 2021.

Emotions filled the air as presenters made heartfelt notions of praise for the sacrifices made. This memorial service was founded 30 years ago and commemorates the fallen heroes by engraving their names on brass oak leaves.

This year’s moving memorial will honor 72 fallen first responders by making stops in Vicksburg, Jackson, and Meridian over the course of two days. The National Weekend of Honor will kickoff Thursday, July 21 in Arlington, Virginia.