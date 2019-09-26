Endangered Child Alert: 17-year-old missing out of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old De’Aidra Gibbs of Jackson, Hinds County, MS.

She is described as a black female, five feet, six inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gibbs was last seen Sunday, September 22, 2019, at about 3:40 a.m. in the 5600 block of Angie Drive in Hinds County.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of De’Aidra Gibbs, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-665-7757.