UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Kemedi Skya Brooks has been canceled. She has been located and is safe.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 10-year-old Kemedi Skya Brooks, of Jackson.

She is described as five feet tall, weighs 85 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Brooks was last seen Wednesday, March 9, 2022, around 1:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East Northside Drive in Hinds County. She was wearing denim pants, a black hoodie sweater, and blue and white Vans tennis shoes and carrying a black and lime book bag.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Brooks, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.