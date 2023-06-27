JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old Jackson girl.

Nya Slaughter is described as five-foot-eight inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, with long black braided hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Slaughter was last seen on Monday, June 26 around 12:00 p.m. in the 1600 block of North West Street in Hinds County. She was last seen at Baptist Memorial Hospital and was walking north on West Street.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-359-3125 or 911.