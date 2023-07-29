HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 14-year-old Malyiah Crosby, of Byram.

She is described as five-foot-three inches tall, weighs 95 pounds, with maroon hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Crosby was last seen on Saturday, July 29 around 3:00 a.m. in the 200 block of Brannan Avenue in Hinds County. Officials said she was last seen wearing a maroon Byram bulldog hoodie, light gray tights, burgundy hat, and red slides.

Investigators said Crosby was last seen getting into a tan 2001 Ford Explorer Trac bearing the Mississippi license plate HN57049. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Siwell Road near McCluer Road.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Crosby, contact the Byram Police Department at 601-372-7748 or 911.