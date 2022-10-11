TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Jeremy Horton, of Terry.

Horton is described as five feet two inches tall, weighs 83 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

According to MBI, Horton was last seen on October 7, 2022, in the 1100 block of Flowers Road in Terry. He was wearing black jeans, a black hoodie, and black tennis shoes.

Family members said Horton suffers from a cognitive disorder that may impair his judgment.

Jeremy Horton (Courtesy: MBI)

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jeremy Horton, contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at 601-397-1706.