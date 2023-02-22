JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a four-year-old Jackson boy.

Kenney DeAngelo Evans is described as four feet tall, weighs 45 pounds, and has long curly black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, he was last seen wearing a grey jogging suit and brown cowboy boots, accompanied by his brown bulldog. Agents said Evans was last seen on Friday, February 17 just after 2:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Vardaman Street in Hinds County.

Investigators believe Evans is being accompanied by 58-year-old Jacqueline Wilson. Agents said she has short hair and had a weave.

Kenney DeAngelo Evans (Courtesy: MBI)

Jacqueline Wilson (Courtesy: MBI)

Evans and Wilson are believed to be in a gray Nissan Versa unknown tag traveling in an unknown direction.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Evans and Wilson, contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or 911.