RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for four-year-old Nikolas Balderas, of Flowood.

According to MBI, Balderas was last seen wearing a blue tank top, sweatpants, and black Nike sandals. He is three-feet-tall, weighs 35 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Investigators said Balderas is accompanied by 27-year-old Marissa Marinez-Balderas. The vehicle being used is a 2017 white Mazda CX-5 bearing the Mississippi license plate RAX1668. The vehicle was last seen traveling on AL Highway 69 south.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Balderas, Marinez-Balderas, or the vehicle, contact the Flowood Police Department at 601-932-5400.