COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Mishayla Jackson, of Hazlehurst.

Jackson is described as five foot seven inches tall, weighs 147 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

According to MBI, she was last seen Thursday, September 7 at 2:00 a.m. in the 1000 block of Skipper Lane in Hazlehurst. Jackson was wearing a black hoodie, gray shorts, and tan slippers.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-953-2207.