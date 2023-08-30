JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a one-year-old Jackson boy.

Kaiden McCray is described as two-feet five-inches tall, weighs 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He last seen wearing a black shirt, denim shorts, and Nike shoes.

According to MBI, McCray was last seen Tuesday, August 29 around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Calhoun Street. He is believed to be in a 2022 white Honda Accord, bearing the Mississippi tag WAF 0212.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or 911.