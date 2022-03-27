JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three children from Jackson.

One of the children is 8-year-old Tony Parker Blount. MBI officials said he is three feet tall, 25 pounds, with brown eyes and short, black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray basketball jersey and blue jeans.

Also missing is 11-year-old Michael Allen Blount Jr. MBI officials said he is four feet and one inch tall, 65 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans.

The third missing child is 9-year-old Mark Chaztine Blount. MBI officials said he is three feet and nine inches tall, 20 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

MBI officials believe the three children are accompanied by Asheli Rekekee Donelson. She is described as 32-years-old, five feet and seven inches tall, 160 pounds, with black, medium-length hair.

The car that may be being used is a 2014 Silver Ford Focus with Texas license plate #07234P3.

Anyone with information about the children, Donelson or the car can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234.