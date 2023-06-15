SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for eight-month-old Miracle Brown and two-year-old Willie Love, of Forest.

Brown has black hair and brown eyes, and Love weighs 26 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, the two children were last seen in March 2023 in the 300 block off B-Smith Ave. in Scott County. Officials said they may be accompanied by Symone Brown, 29. She’s described as five feet five inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Symone Brown and the two children are believed to be in a white Ford Explorer bearing the Mississippi tag 4P81WY.

Miracle Brown (Courtesy: MBI)

Willie Love (Courtesy: MBI)

Symone Brown (Courtesy: MBI)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 601-469-1511 or 911.