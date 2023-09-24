VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for two Vicksburg children.
Authorities are searching for 3-year-old Tamerikaya Rawlings and 5-year-old Benyaaqob Rawlings.
According to MBI, the children were last seen on Wednesday, September 20 around 8:00 p.m. in the 4700 block of U.S. 61 in Warren County.
Investigators said they may be accompanied by Eric Eugene Rawlings, Jr., and Ronneisha Evans.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tamerikaya Rawlings or Benyaaqob Rawlings, contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or 911.
Note: A picture was not provided for Tamerikaya Rawlings.