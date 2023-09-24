VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for two Vicksburg children.

Authorities are searching for 3-year-old Tamerikaya Rawlings and 5-year-old Benyaaqob Rawlings.

According to MBI, the children were last seen on Wednesday, September 20 around 8:00 p.m. in the 4700 block of U.S. 61 in Warren County.

Investigators said they may be accompanied by Eric Eugene Rawlings, Jr., and Ronneisha Evans.

Benyaaqob Rawlings (Courtesy: MBI)

Eric Eugene Rawlings, Jr. (Courtesy: MBI)

Ronneisha Evans (Courtesy: MBI)

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tamerikaya Rawlings or Benyaaqob Rawlings, contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or 911.

Note: A picture was not provided for Tamerikaya Rawlings.