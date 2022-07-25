HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Shawmikia Kashetta Williams, of Terry.

Williams is described as five-feet seven-inches tall, weighs 276 pounds, with hazel eyes and black, curly hair.

According to MBI, Williams was last seen Sunday, July 24, 2022, around 11:00 a.m. near Interstate 55 north. She was wearing a blue T-shirt, black tights, and black shoes.

Investigators said Williams may be accompanied by an unknown Black male and Black female.

Shawmikia Kashetta Williams (Courtesy: MBI)

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Williams, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department at 601-894-3011.