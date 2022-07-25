HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Shawmikia Kashetta Williams, of Terry.
Williams is described as five-feet seven-inches tall, weighs 276 pounds, with hazel eyes and black, curly hair.
According to MBI, Williams was last seen Sunday, July 24, 2022, around 11:00 a.m. near Interstate 55 north. She was wearing a blue T-shirt, black tights, and black shoes.
Investigators said Williams may be accompanied by an unknown Black male and Black female.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Williams, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department at 601-894-3011.