Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct date Skylar Brent disappeared.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for five-year-old Skylar Brent, of Jackson.

Brent is described as three-feet eight-inches tall, weighs 60 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, pony tailed hair.

According to MBI, she was last seen Monday, July 25, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. near the 100 block of Holly Hill Dr. in Jackson.

Brent may be accompanied by her mother.

Skylar Brent (Courtesy: MBI)

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Brent, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-213-6154.