Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct date Skylar Brent disappeared.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for five-year-old Skylar Brent, of Jackson.
Brent is described as three-feet eight-inches tall, weighs 60 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, pony tailed hair.
According to MBI, she was last seen Monday, July 25, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. near the 100 block of Holly Hill Dr. in Jackson.
Brent may be accompanied by her mother.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Brent, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-213-6154.