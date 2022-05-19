MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Mauquice Kentrell Lipsey, of Flora.

According to MBI, he’s described as five feet five inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Lipsey was last seen walking north on Highway 49 towards Yazoo City on Friday, May 13 on Court Street in Madison County.. He was wearing a black, blue, and white shirt with white and blue camouflage pants.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Lipsey, contact the Flora Police Department at 601-879-8871.