FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Madeline Elaine Robertson of Florence.

MBI officials said Robertson is five feet and four inches tall, 145 pounds, with short black hair and blue eyes.

They said she may be with 24-year-old Emily Nicole Yeary. Officials said Yeary is five feet and four inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown short hair and green eyes.

They believe the two may be using a red 2005 Dodge Dakota with South Dakota license plate #RJMM20. Officials believe the two may be traveling to South Dakota.

Madeline Elaine Robertson, (Courtesy: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation).

Emily Nicole Yeary, (Courtesy: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation).

(Courtesy: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation).

(Courtesy: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation).

Anyone with information about Robertson can call the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-847-2921 or the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation at (605)-212-7822.