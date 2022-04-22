SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An Endangered/Missing Child Alert was issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) for Serinity Pedro, 7, of Ringgold.

Pedro is described as three feet 10 inches tall, weighs 41 pounds with brown eyes and sandy hair. According to MBI, Pedro is being accompanied by Tiona M. Williams, 32. Williams is described as five feet four inches tall, weighs 152 pounds with dark hair.

Investigators said the two are believed to be in a 2012 gray or brown Chevrolet Malibu bearing the Mississippi license plate V1852 (disabled tag). The vehicle was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in the Ringgold area.

Serinity Pedro (Courtesy: MBI)

Tiona Williams (Courtesy: MBI)

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Pedro or Williams, contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 601-469-1511.