ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of the Army and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host five community engagement sessions in the Yazoo Backwater Area community.

The sessions will take place on Wednesday, February 15 at Mt. Lula Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Rolling Fork.

The public is invited to attend any of the five sessions, which will discuss flood risk reduction solutions in the Yazoo Backwater Area.

Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works) Michael Connor and Deputy Regional Administrator for EPA (Region 4) Jeaneanne Gettle are expected to attend the event.

Each session will last 90 minutes, and seating is limited. The sessions will take place at the following times:

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

11:00 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.