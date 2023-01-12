RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi opened an electric vehicle (EV) fast charging station this month in Ridgeland.

The Northside Sun reported the station, located at Renaissance at Colony Park, is the first Entergy-owned charging station. They hope the station will serve EV drivers passing through on Interstate 55 and Interstate 20.

According to the newspaper, the charging station has two direct current fast charges and are compatible with many EV models. Customers can be fully charged for $20 to $30 within 30 to 45 minutes.

Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee expects more charging stations will be considered in the city over time.