Entergy Mississippi customers can win big on Super Tax Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Qualified Entergy Mississippi customers can receive free tax preparation and have a chance to win money at Entergy’s Super Tax Day events every Saturday in February.

According to Entergy, customers who agree to save part of their total refund at the Super Tax Day event will have an opportunity to win up to $50 in cash through a scratch-off card promotion and will be entered in other drawings, including a $10,000 grand prize from the national Save Your Refund program.

For the customers who are unable to attend Super Tax Day, they can still receive free tax preparation services at one of the Entergy-sponsored Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites through April 15.

At local VITA sites, IRS-certified volunteers from Entergy Mississippi and their partners will also help determine if the taxpayers are eligible to claim federal Earned Income Tax Credits.

“Services provided through Super Tax Day and the VITA program help power lives for our customers, who can gain long-term benefits by claiming EITC,” said Amy Davidson, Entergy Mississippi senior customer service specialist. “By putting our customers’ hard-earned money back in their pockets, we are helping improve customers’ lives and investing in a brighter future for our communities.”

For more information on Entergy’s Super Tax Day and VITA, click here.