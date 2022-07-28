JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi imploded the remainder of the Rex Brown Steam Electric Station, a natural gas-fired plant that served the company’s customers for 71 years.

The controlled implosion was the final stage of the demolition of the generating facility. Entergy retired the plant in 2019.

Crews removed chemicals and equipment, disconnected power sources, and dismantled outlying structures from its prominent site on Jackson’s Northside Drive.

At peak capacity, the Rex Brown plant could generate 676,000 kilowatts of electricity.

“Rex Brown played a crucial role in Entergy being able to meet its obligation to provide safe, reliable, and

affordable energy to our customers. But as newer, cleaner technologies emerged and the plant neared the end of its useful life, it was time to retire Rex Brown and focus on modernizing our grid to make it even more reliable and resilient for customers now and in the future,” explained Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO.

The land that the plant sat on is Entergy-owned property and will be held by the company for future use.

The land that the cooling pond is on is the 16th section property owned by Jackson Public Schools (JPS). Entergy leased the property and will return it to JPS in its original state, per JPS’ request.