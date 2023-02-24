JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Volunteers with the Entergy Mississippi and Capital Area United Way will be offering free tax help on Saturday, February 25.

IRS-qualified volunteers will help taxpayers file for free and determine whether they are eligible to receive the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) on the Super Tax Day.

In 2022, more than 12,000 Entergy customers in four southern states received $21.7 million in federal tax refunds through EITC.

The event will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Smilow Prep, located at 787 E. Northside Drive in Jackson.

This year, federal and state tax returns must be filed by Tuesday, April 18.