Entergy MS Donates more than $400k to Salvation Army

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Entergy Mississippi presents a record donation to the Salvation Army at Power to Care Night.

The Salvation Army received a check from Entergy for more than $418,000 during the event.

“Power to Care night gives us the opportunity to thank our customers and employees for their philanthropy and to recognize our employees for the many ways they positively impact their communities through giving and volunteerism,” said Valarie Mabry, Entergy Mississippi public affairs analyst. “Setting a donation record for The Power to Care is a milestone worth celebrating.”

Last year, donations from The Power to Care helped some 4,000 elderly and disabled customers keep the lights on and stay comfortable during extreme cold or heat. The Salvation Army administers the program, and 100 percent of donations are used to pay utility bills for qualifying customers. Entergy shareholders match all customer and employee donations to the fund dollar-for-dollar up to $500,000 annually.