JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy is offering energy saving tips as colder temperatures in January cause higher than usual bill into February.
- Set your thermostat on 68 degrees or lower
- Reverse ceiling fans to push warm air down into the room
- Insulating doors and windows with inexpensive sealers from home improvement stores.
If a high bill has already arrived, here are ways to get help managing your costs or even paying your bill:
- Level Billing. Entergy averages your bill over a rolling 12-month period so you have a consistent bill each month of the year. Pay about the same every month, with no surprises.
- Pick-A-Date . Choose what day of the month you get billed to line up with your budget and manage your cash flow.
- Power to Care. Through Entergy’s The Power to Care program, local nonprofit groups can provide emergency bill payment help to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis. Find out more at entergy-mississippi.com/bill-help