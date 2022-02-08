JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy is offering energy saving tips as colder temperatures in January cause higher than usual bill into February.

Set your thermostat on 68 degrees or lower

Reverse ceiling fans to push warm air down into the room

Insulating doors and windows with inexpensive sealers from home improvement stores.

If a high bill has already arrived, here are ways to get help managing your costs or even paying your bill: