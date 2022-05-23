JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On May 11, Entergy Nuclear headquarters team members announced the company’s new adopt-a-school partner.

The team presented at $10,000 grant to North Jackson Elementary School.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with the staff and students at North Jackson Elementary,” said Chief Nuclear Officer Chris Bakken. “It’s an excellent opportunity to strengthen and support the school’s programs and curriculum and give back through on-site support, mentorship, grants and other support. I know our team members are enthusiastic about fostering a sense of personal involvement and interactions with the students and faculty.”

Leaders said the partnership provides the opportunity for a robust number of volunteers to assist with various initiatives. Activities may include a back-to-school supply drive, reading, science and cultural fairs judging, an annual math challenge, tutoring, beautification days, and more.