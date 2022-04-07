BELHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy officials will allow the Belhaven Improvement Association (BIA) to put security cameras on the company’s poles.

The Northside Sun reported two cameras were removed earlier this year because they were placed on Entergy poles. The City of Jackson and the company worked out an agreement.

BIA President Reed Hogan said 25 cameras have been ordered and will be installed in mid-April. The association raised $200,000 for the cameras. Belhaven University (BU) donated $100,000 of the funds.

BU President Roger Parrott said he offered the university’s help after the carjacking and armed robbery of Megan West and Matt Allen last year on Ann Street.

According to the newspaper, each camera costs $6,000. They will be linked to the city’s real-time command center on Riverside Drive.