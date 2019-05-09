Entergy plans downtown power outage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Entergy sent out a statement about a planned outage on Thursday night.

Flooding in downtown Jackson caused extensive damage to one of Entergy Mississippi's underground vaults in the area. Although it did not cause any outages in the downtown area today, Entergy crews will need to get into the vault tonight to assess the damage and make repair plans. To do that, Entergy has planned an outage for tonight at 8 PM that will last approximately two hours. This has been done to minimize the impact on customers, as downtown is mostly vacated at nighttime.