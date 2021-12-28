Entergy recognized as national leader in economic development

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy has been named a national leader in economic development. The company has brought in more than 2,000 jobs to Mississippi.

Leaders with Entergy said they’ve secured more than $600 million in investments and more than 2,000 jobs in 45 counties. This has led the company to be recognized as one of the nation’s top 10 electric companies despite the challenges of 2020.

“We were all, you know, knocked off balance. Nobody knew what was coming or how bad the pandemic would be or anything else, so we just trucked along like we always have and did our best to take advantage of the opportunities that were available and worked hard and hoped for the best,” said Mara Hartmann, Senior Lead Communications Specialist for Entergy Mississippi.

She said while the company’s first obligation is to provide safe, reliable and affordable electricity, they don’t do it alone.

“Well, it’s not just Entergy by itself. We really are a support organization for the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) and the local economic development organizations in the counties that we serve.”

Earlier this year, company leaders announced an expansion of Entergy’s renewable resources in Mississippi.