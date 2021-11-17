Entergy’s shutdown of Warren County power plant could cost community $3M

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy plans to close the Baxton Wilson natural gas power plant in Warren County in Spring 2022.

The Vicksburg Post reported that this closure could cost Warren County $3 million in lost tax revenue. This would reflect a loss of nearly $1,500,000 for the school district, $1,100,000 for the county and $761,000 for the city.

The company plans to close the plant and to make room for new green-energy plants within the state as part of the new Economic Development with Green Energy (EDGE) plan.

The Mississippi Department of Revenue assessed the plants value at $21,209,297 based on its power production and how well it’s operating.

The plant was opened in 1967 to burn fuel oil and natural gas.