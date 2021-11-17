Entergy’s shutdown of Warren County power plant could cost community $3M

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy plans to close the Baxton Wilson natural gas power plant in Warren County in Spring 2022.

The Vicksburg Post reported that this closure could cost Warren County $3 million in lost tax revenue. This would reflect a loss of nearly $1,500,000 for the school district, $1,100,000 for the county and $761,000 for the city.

The company plans to close the plant and to make room for new green-energy plants within the state as part of the new Economic Development with Green Energy (EDGE) plan.

The Mississippi Department of Revenue assessed the plants value at $21,209,297 based on its power production and how well it’s operating.

The plant was opened in 1967 to burn fuel oil and natural gas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories