JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl Tiki Bar, High Ball Lanes, and the Capri Theatre are now considered a staple in the Fondren neighborhood.

Robert Saint John, the visionary behind the project, said it’s a dream come true.

“Today, we get to say thank you to all of the people who made this possible; not only the partners, the contractors, the architects, the City Council and state officials who were here to help us,” said Saint John.

He said this is the first of many developments he hopes to bring to Jackson.