HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The entire City of Durant has been placed under a boil water alert. Officials said the alert has been issued due to a system-wide water pressure loss because of a power failure.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday, June 22 about this issue.

According to MSDH, contaminants can siphon back into the water when a distribution system loses pressure. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before consumption.

The Durant boil water notice will be lifted after lab tests show the water is safe to drink.