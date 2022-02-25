VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On March 1, the Vicksburg National Military Park will begin requiring all visitors, including bus groups, walkers, cyclists and joggers, to have a park entrance or annual pass to enter the park.

The park resumed in-person collection of park entrance fees on February 8. The park will be enforcing the park entrance fee starting Tuesday, March 1.

Also on March 1, the opening time for the park tour road will change from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. daily. This change is being made to better align with the Visitor Center hours.

Park passes — along with America the Beautiful: National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands passes — will be available for credit card purchase at the park entrance stations and visitor center. Cash or check payments are no longer accepted. Visitors can also purchase entrance passes online at www.recreation.gov and through the Recreation.gov app.