EPA Administrator to visit Jackson on “Journey for Justice” tour

FILE – In this May 12, 2021, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. Officials from California, New York and other states urged the EPA on June 2 to allow California to set its own automobile tailpipe pollution standards. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan will make his first stop on his “Journey for Justice” trip in Jackson on Monday, November 15.

Regan will embark on this trip to experience first-hand how environmental concerns are affecting marginalized communities.

According to Jackson leaders, Regan will meet with neighbors who are experiencing the effects of pollution and meet with activists and community leaders to discuss solutions.

His five-day “Journey for Justice” trip will make stops in the following areas: