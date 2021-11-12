EPA Administrator to visit Jackson on “Journey for Justice” tour

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan will make his first stop on his “Journey for Justice” trip in Jackson on Monday, November 15.
Regan will embark on this trip to experience first-hand how environmental concerns are affecting marginalized communities.
According to Jackson leaders, Regan will meet with neighbors who are experiencing the effects of pollution and meet with activists and community leaders to discuss solutions.
His five-day “Journey for Justice” trip will make stops in the following areas:
- Monday, November 15 – Jackson, Mississippi
- Tuesday, November 16 – New Orleans, St. John Parish and St. James Parish, Louisiana
- Wednesday. November 17 – New Orleans, Louisiana
- Thursday, November 18 – Mossville, Louisiana and Houston, Texas
- Friday, November 19 – Houston, Texas