EPA administrator visits Jackson to discuss infrastructure issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan kicked off his “Journey to Justice” tour in Jackson on Monday, November 15.

Regan got a first-hand look at some of the major environmental concerns impacting communities in Jackson. He started with a round table discussion with representatives from around the area.

From there, he met with Jackson Public Works Director Marlin King, Jr., and Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment facility.

Regan also visited Wilkins Elementary school. During his visit, students at the school were moved to Van Winkle Elementary because their was no water at the school.

“This is core to why the president advocated so much for these infrastructure dollars. We’ve known for a long period of time that communities all across the country are facing these challenges. As a father of an 8-year-old, it’s very frustrating to see,” Regan said. “The real issue has been resources. And now that the president has passed the bipartisan infrastructure deal, we will have adequate resources to really invest in our infrastructure, so that every person in this country can have access to safe, affordable, clean drinking water.”

The administrator finished his tour with stops in South Jackson and Downtown Jackson. He talked with neighbors and business owners about their daily struggles with water.