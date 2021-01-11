EPA grants Mississippi Farmers $2 million for pest control

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two million dollars has been allocated to farmers in Mississippi, thanks to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). About 10 lucky farmers will divvy up the grant, which will be used for sustainable pest management.

Members of the agriculture community of Mississippi, as well as the EPA, met Monday morning to discuss how the grant works and the selection process.

“What we’re looking for is new technologies,” Andrew Wheeler, the EPA Administrator said. “New management on pesticides that can be used by other farmers and replicated across the country.”

Administrator Wheeler said that the way to catch his eye on an application is through creativity. Mississippians in the agriculture industry say they could not express their gratitude enough.

“We register all the pesticides in the state of Mississippi,” Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson said. “We oversee that as well as collaborative agreements with the EPA and I just wanna say what a pleasure and a joy it’s been to work with you and your team.”

“Even though it’s very dreary and overcast cold day,” Mike McCormick, Mississippi Farm Bureau President began. “It’s a great day for the state of Mississippi.”

Farmers interested in submitting an application will have 45 days from the publishing date in the federal register, which will be sometime this week.

LATEST STORIES: