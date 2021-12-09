ERDC security officer dies in Vicksburg shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County deputy coroner said a security officer died after shooting himself in Vicksburg on Thursday, December 9.

The shooting happened at the front gate of the Corps of Engineers Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) on Halls Ferry Road around 11:30 a.m. Vicksburg police said the security officer, 37-year-old Justin May, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries.

The shelter in place order was lifted for employees on station. Police have not released any additional information.