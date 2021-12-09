ERDC security officer injured in shooting, Vicksburg police say

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A security officer is recovering after being shot in Vicksburg on Thursday, December 9.

The shooting happened at the front gate of the Corps of Engineers Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) on Halls Ferry Road around 11:30 a.m. Vicksburg police said the security officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There’s no word on the security officer’s condition at this time. Vicksburg police said this is not an active shooter situation. The shelter in place order was lifted for employees on station.

Police have not released any additional information.