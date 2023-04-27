HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the four Hinds County detainees who escaped over the weekend was captured in Texas.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jerry Raynes was captured in Spring Valley, Texas. He will be held facing extradition back to Mississippi.

On Wednesday, Jones said surveillance video showed Raynes at a service station on Sunday, April 23 at 11:00 a.m. The stolen Hinds County maintenance truck was also recovered in Spring Valley on Sunday.

On Wednesday, another escapee, Dylan Arrington, died in a Leake County house fire after a standoff with authorities. Officials said the suspect shot a deputy in the leg before the fire happened.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jerry Raynes was captured in Spring Valley, Texas. (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Arrington was wanted in connection to the murder of Pastor Anthony Watts, 61.

Hinds County deputies are also still searching for Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison, who escaped the same night as Raynes and Arrington.