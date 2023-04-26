HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said one of the escaped detainees was spotted in Spring Valley, Texas.

Jones said surveillance video showed Jerry Raynes at a service station on Sunday, April 23 at 11:00 a.m. The stolen Hinds County maintenance truck was also recovered in Spring Valley on Sunday.

The sheriff said it’s still unconfirmed if Raynes traveled to Texas alone.

On Wednesday, another escapee, Dylan Arrington, was believed to have died in a Leake County house fire after a standoff with authorities. Officials said the suspect shot a deputy in the leg before the fire happened.

Arrington was wanted in connection to the murder of Pastor Anthony Watts, 61.

Jerry Raynes (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Corey Harrison (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Casey Grayson (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Dylan Arrington (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Hinds County deputies are also still searching for Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison, who escaped the same night as Raynes and Arrington.