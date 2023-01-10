HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the Hinds County detainees who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center was captured in Dallas County, Texas.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said 31-year-old Tyler C. Payne was captured on Monday, January 9.

According to Jones, Payne was captured by deputies following a string of violent crimes and a chase in Frisco, Texas, and Dallas County.

Payne faces escape, business burglary and auto theft charges in Hinds County.

Jones said Payne escaped from the detention center along with 36-year-old Traverro McElroy on Sunday, December 25, 2022. McElroy has not been captured.