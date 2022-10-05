Kasie Mitchell was arrested in Lawrence County. (Courtesy: Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4.

Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m.

In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway.

According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County Adult Detention Center on Friday, September 30. She was being held at the jail on a hold from the Slidell Police Department stemming from a larceny charge in their jurisdiction.