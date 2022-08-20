HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors voted to hire Mike Espy PLLC to manage the county’s $45 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The Northside Sun reported the board approved Mike Espy PLLC as a consultant to provide “professional, legal and technical guidance” about the management of the funds.

The initial contract period can’t exceed $250,000. It’s to be effective upon signing and ends on December 31, 2023. Part of the agreement includes the option to renew for two one-year periods. The contract will be paid for with the ARPA funds.

District 3 Supervisor Credell Calhoun noted that “most large counties are hiring an expert.” He said Attorney Latoya Thompson with Espy’s firm is knowledgeable about ARPA and has already been working with the board.

District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham said the board needs someone to help because ARPA is complex with many clauses and stipulations.

Jackson’s financial advisor, Ricardo Callendar, reminded the board that the funds were intended to help stabilize finances, municipalities, school services and local governments and to help cover years of unknowns.