MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County District 1 Supervisor Casey Brannon expressed fierce opposition to the approval of board attorney Mike Espy’s new contract Tuesday.

The freshman supervisor made this point known on Tuesday in front of the Madison County Board of Supervisors and Espy. His main issue related to the cost of Espy and his law firm’s services for the county. Brannon said that Espy was paid over a million dollars in the prior administration.

“His billing is exorbitant,” Brannon said. “I think we need to reevaluate his contract and make sure there are limits to the billing.”

Supervisor Paul Griffin voiced skepticism on Brannon’s million-dollar figure. Board of Supervisor President Gerald Steen felt that Espy’s current rate was fair, noting afterward that there were no changes to his billing rate in his new contract.

Without providing substantive evidence, Brannon stated concern that Espy is potentially defrauding the county by billing it for services that he is contractually obligated to do without additional compensation. Brannon felt that the current structure of the proposed contract potentially allowed that to occur. His ultimate goal Tuesday was to suspend approval of Espy’s contract so that another contract could be made to put a tighter leash on Espy.

Brannon’s pitch received agreement and even applause from an audience of constituents. Supervisors Steen and Griffin, however, were not cheering Brannon on. Both men were sympathetic to the work Espy provided to the county and Espy’s expertise.

“It’s a lot of knowledge that’s sitting over there in that seat,” Steen said, referring to Espy sitting in the meeting room.

As a counter, Brannon implied that Espy not only was incompetent but lacked integrity.

“He never has answers, he never knows what’s going on, he always seems surprised. He always puts it off to the next meeting,” Brannon said. “I don’t know if that’s a billing tactic to make significantly more than all five of us put together every single year.”

Brannon’s impassioned motion to stop the planned vote ultimately failed. A majority of the Madison County Board of Supervisors approved Michael Espy’s new contract as written.

According to the contract, the compensation for Espy’s statutory duties does not exceed the compensation of any other member of the board of supervisors. The contract says that Espy will be paid $250 an hour for additional legal services. Attorneys associated with his law firm will be paid $150 an hour and paralegals $50 an hour for similar work.

The contract may be terminated by the Madison County Board of Supervisors upon its “will and pleasure,” or upon a 30-day written notice by either Espy or the board.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting is set for January 16 at 9:00 a.m.