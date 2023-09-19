JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is discussing the possibility of demolishing the Eudora Welty Library, but the plans are not set in stone.

Executive Director of the Jackson/Hinds Library System Floyd Council said Union Station has been discussed as a potential location. However, this has not been confirmed.

City of Jackson Communications Director Melissa Faith Payne said discussions are taking place to potentially tear down the library.

“In recent years, it’s had lots of issues. We’ve had AC issues, structural issues, a lot of water damage in that facility. And it’s the flagship building for the library system. So, the idea now would be to move it, house it somewhere else, in a better location for our patrons,” she explained.

Payne said the city realizes it would be wise to move the library to a new location instead of investing money to renovate the building.

Jackson City Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1, said he’s had conversations about the status of the library for a long time.

“It’s been compromised for four or five years and hasn’t been, you know, fulfilling its, you know, primary function of a completely operating the library,” Foote said.

An agreement has to come from the Board of Trustees and the City of Jackson, as well as finding a funding source, before moving the library.