JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Eudora Welty Library in Jackson has been experiencing issues with their air conditioning systems since May 2, 2022, and has had to partially close or completely close their doors since then.

Per OSHA guidelines, patrons and employees cannot be in a building hotter than 78 degrees. At the Eudora Welty Library, temperatures have ranged from 82 to more than 90 degrees.

Floyd Council, the executive director of the Jackson Hinds Library System, said there has not been any movement made on the necessary repairs.

“No, actually, we do not have any updates. The library board doesn’t have a legal basis to make these types of substantial repairs on a city owned building,” said Council. “It’s very well known that this isn’t something that library boards can actually do. The cities own the buildings. We use the buildings to provide library services.”

While the Eudora Welty Library has not seen any repairs yet, the city has responded to maintenance requests at the Medgar Evers and Willie Morris libraries, according to Council.

With so much uncertainty, the Jackson Hinds Library System can assure voters that the polling station will be staying at the Eudora Welty Library.

“We have confirmed that the polling place, as it was for the primary election and as it will be for the November general election. Eudora Welty Library will be open in support of the election commission,” said Council.

The Jackson Hinds Library System is hoping the city moves quickly to respond to these requests in order to provide the library services Jackson neighbors depend on each and every day.