JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new restaurant and bar will open at The District in Jackson later this year.

Eudora’s Mississippi Brasserie will specialize in craft cocktails and serve a variety of dishes.

“We are thrilled that Eudora’s has chosen The District at Eastover as its home,” said Breck

Hines and Ted Duckworth of Concord Companies. “Since the project’s beginnings, we have

strived to provide an elevated experience, starting with intentional design details that come

together to create a special place for all of Metro-Jackson.”

Eudora’s Mississippi Brasserie will begin construction and renovations in the coming months with plans to open to the public in the fall.